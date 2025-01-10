Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Active Clothing Co Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Active Clothing Co Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Nureca Ltd, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd, Diligent Media Corporation Ltd and Mazda Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 January 2025.

Nureca Ltd, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd, Diligent Media Corporation Ltd and Mazda Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 January 2025.

Active Clothing Co Ltd surged 14.45% to Rs 118 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25686 shares in the past one month.

 

Nureca Ltd spiked 14.04% to Rs 368.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39337 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7128 shares in the past one month.

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 112.78. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3224 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Coldplay

Coldplay concert: HC dismisses PIL seeking rule against black marketing

New Zealand

New Zealand eases visa rules for Indians amid global immigration crackdown

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Fund raising from capital markets to jump 21% to Rs 14.27 trn in FY25: Buch

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Nikhil Kamath

'I'm human, not God; mistakes happen': PM Modi on Nikhil Kamath's podcast

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 150 pts higher at 77,770; IT up 3%; Financials, Auto pare some losses

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd exploded 9.91% to Rs 7.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60296 shares in the past one month.

Mazda Ltd added 8.52% to Rs 1873.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4901 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms soars on listing day

BSE SME Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms soars on listing day

Delta Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Delta Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Senco Gold's revenue rises by 22% YoY in Q3

Senco Gold's revenue rises by 22% YoY in Q3

ABFRL board to mull fund raising on Jan 15

ABFRL board to mull fund raising on Jan 15

Jash Engineering edges higher after order book rises to Rs 924 crore

Jash Engineering edges higher after order book rises to Rs 924 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop FD rates in January 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon