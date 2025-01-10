Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delta Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Delta Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Nazara Technologies Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 January 2025.

Delta Corp Ltd soared 11.12% to Rs 125.95 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Nazara Technologies Ltd surged 6.76% to Rs 1057.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19079 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13663 shares in the past one month.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd spiked 6.03% to Rs 958. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11085 shares in the past one month.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurt 5.93% to Rs 4276. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69918 shares in the past one month.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd added 5.27% to Rs 4150.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3496 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

