Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms soars on listing day

BSE SME Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms soars on listing day

Image

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Shares of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms were trading at Rs 169.57 on the BSE, a premium of 99.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 85.

The scrip was listed at Rs 161.50, at a premium of 90% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at an upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 169.57 and a low of Rs 161.50. About 5.97 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms' IPO was subscribed 688.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 January 2025 and it closed on 7 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 23,36,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet long-term working capital requirements, proposed acquisition of equity shares of kelvin air conditioning and ventilation systems and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms on 2 January 2025, raised Rs 7.88 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 9.28 lakh shares at Rs 85 per share to 7 anchor investors.

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

LIVE news: ED raids RJD legislator Alok Kumar Mehta, others in PMLA case

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 150 pts higher at 77,770; IT up 3%; Financials, Auto pare some losses

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport's T2 to be temporarily closed for refurbishment works in FY26

iron ore

Lloyds Metals' shares hits new high in weak market; surges 34% in 1 month

Railway introduces special trains ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

Railway introduces special trains ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, details inside

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms specializes in designing, manufacturing, and installing pre-engineered modular cleanrooms for pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotech industries. They provide a complete range of solutions, including wall and ceiling panels, doors, windows, flooring, and HVAC systems, all customized to meet specific customer requirements and international standards. Their services encompass the entire project lifecycle, from initial design and engineering to final validation and certification, ensuring a controlled environment with minimal contamination for critical operations. As of 30 November 2024, the company had 117 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 61.92 crore and net profit of Rs 5.40 crore for the period as of 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Delta Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Delta Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Senco Gold's revenue rises by 22% YoY in Q3

Senco Gold's revenue rises by 22% YoY in Q3

ABFRL board to mull fund raising on Jan 15

ABFRL board to mull fund raising on Jan 15

Jash Engineering edges higher after order book rises to Rs 924 crore

Jash Engineering edges higher after order book rises to Rs 924 crore

Indegene inks pact with CliniOps to accelerate clinical trials

Indegene inks pact with CliniOps to accelerate clinical trials

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop FD rates in January 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon