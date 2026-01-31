AD Manum Finance standalone net profit declines 44.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.79% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance declined 44.49% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.383.5551.4892.961.913.171.923.161.312.36

