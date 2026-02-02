Adani Airport Holdings standalone net profit rises 56.44% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 66.78% to Rs 1068.20 croreNet profit of Adani Airport Holdings rose 56.44% to Rs 541.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 346.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 66.78% to Rs 1068.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 640.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1068.20640.49 67 OPM %50.7754.79 -PBDT567.83420.85 35 PBT560.82416.75 35 NP541.97346.45 56
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST