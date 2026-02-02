Adani Airport Holdings standalone net profit rises 56.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.78% to Rs 1068.20 crore

Net profit of Adani Airport Holdings rose 56.44% to Rs 541.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 346.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 66.78% to Rs 1068.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 640.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1068.20640.4950.7754.79567.83420.85560.82416.75541.97346.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News