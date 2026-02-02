Monday, February 02, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 125.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 39.34% to Rs 179.20 crore

Net profit of EAAA India Alternatives rose 125.70% to Rs 90.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 39.34% to Rs 179.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 128.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales179.20128.61 39 OPM %44.9826.48 -PBDT118.2950.60 134 PBT114.9447.62 141 NP90.2840.00 126

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

