EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 125.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of EAAA India Alternatives rose 125.70% to Rs 90.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 39.34% to Rs 179.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 128.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.179.20128.6144.9826.48118.2950.60114.9447.6290.2840.00

