Monday, February 02, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 47.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 47.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 27.74% to Rs 352.69 crore

Net profit of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation rose 47.34% to Rs 111.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.74% to Rs 352.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 276.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales352.69276.11 28 OPM %74.8971.23 -PBDT146.8099.35 48 PBT143.0195.58 50 NP111.4975.67 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jhajjar Power standalone net profit declines 77.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Jhajjar Power standalone net profit declines 77.28% in the December 2025 quarter

EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 125.70% in the December 2025 quarter

EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 125.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 8.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 8.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 24.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 24.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Studds Accessories, Hero Motocorp, TFCI

Stock Alert: Studds Accessories, Hero Motocorp, TFCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 Key Announcements and SchemesPM Internship Scheme AllocationBudget 2026 HighlightsPersonal Finance