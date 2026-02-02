Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 47.34% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 27.74% to Rs 352.69 croreNet profit of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation rose 47.34% to Rs 111.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.74% to Rs 352.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 276.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales352.69276.11 28 OPM %74.8971.23 -PBDT146.8099.35 48 PBT143.0195.58 50 NP111.4975.67 47
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST