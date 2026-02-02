Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 47.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.74% to Rs 352.69 crore

Net profit of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation rose 47.34% to Rs 111.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.74% to Rs 352.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 276.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

