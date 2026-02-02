Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 8.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 14.77 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance declined 8.66% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 14.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14.7714.9452.7454.223.263.092.872.942.112.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News