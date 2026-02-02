Monday, February 02, 2026 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 8.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 14.77 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance declined 8.66% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 14.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.7714.94 -1 OPM %52.7454.22 -PBDT3.263.09 6 PBT2.872.94 -2 NP2.112.31 -9

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

