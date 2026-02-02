Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 24.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.68% to Rs 152.16 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company declined 24.98% to Rs 75.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 100.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 22.68% to Rs 152.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 196.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.152.16196.8079.2388.56103.01134.08102.71133.8175.21100.25

