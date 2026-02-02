Monday, February 02, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jhajjar Power standalone net profit declines 77.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Jhajjar Power standalone net profit declines 77.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 21.45% to Rs 740.20 crore

Net profit of Jhajjar Power declined 77.28% to Rs 17.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 78.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.45% to Rs 740.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 942.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales740.20942.30 -21 OPM %13.0817.74 -PBDT76.80158.10 -51 PBT23.40104.70 -78 NP17.9078.80 -77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 125.70% in the December 2025 quarter

EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 125.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 8.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 8.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 24.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 24.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Studds Accessories, Hero Motocorp, TFCI

Stock Alert: Studds Accessories, Hero Motocorp, TFCI

Hero MotoCorp dispatches jump 26% YoY to 5,57,871 units in Jan'26

Hero MotoCorp dispatches jump 26% YoY to 5,57,871 units in Jan'26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 Key Announcements and SchemesPM Internship Scheme AllocationBudget 2026 HighlightsPersonal Finance