Jhajjar Power standalone net profit declines 77.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jhajjar Power declined 77.28% to Rs 17.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 78.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.45% to Rs 740.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 942.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.740.20942.3013.0817.7476.80158.1023.40104.7017.9078.80

