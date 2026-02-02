Jhajjar Power standalone net profit declines 77.28% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 21.45% to Rs 740.20 croreNet profit of Jhajjar Power declined 77.28% to Rs 17.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 78.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.45% to Rs 740.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 942.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales740.20942.30 -21 OPM %13.0817.74 -PBDT76.80158.10 -51 PBT23.40104.70 -78 NP17.9078.80 -77
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST