Adani Data Networks transfers 400 MHz spectrum to Bharti Airtel

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Adani Data Networks (ADNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has signed definitive agreements with Bharti Airtel and its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom to transfer the rights to use 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band.

The spectrum covers six telecom circles Gujarat (100 MHz), Mumbai (100 MHz), Andhra Pradesh (50 MHz), Rajasthan (50 MHz), Karnataka (50 MHz) and Tamil Nadu (50 MHz).

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary statutory approvals.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

