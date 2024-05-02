Adani Energy Solutions consolidated net profit declines 7.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.18% to Rs 4706.85 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 9.48% to Rs 1137.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1256.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.94% to Rs 16607.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13292.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Adani Energy Solutions declined 7.19% to Rs 361.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 389.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.18% to Rs 4706.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3357.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.