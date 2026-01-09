Adani Energy Solutions Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 968.8, down 2.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 32.85% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 2.08% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 968.8, down 2.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has eased around 1.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34729.65, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 970, down 2.59% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 192.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

