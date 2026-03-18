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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soars 2.12%

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soars 2.12%

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1021.8, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.54% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.07% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1021.8, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has risen around 1.45% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35980.8, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1024.2, up 2.09% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up 25.54% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.07% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 211.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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