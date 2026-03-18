Uno Minda Ltd spurts 1.03%, rises for third straight session

Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1063.8, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.06% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% gain in NIFTY and a 20% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Uno Minda Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1063.8, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. Uno Minda Ltd has dropped around 10.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25117.1, up 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1063, up 0.94% on the day. Uno Minda Ltd is up 5.06% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% gain in NIFTY and a 20% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 62.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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