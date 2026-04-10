Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soars 4.6%, Gains for third straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1128.35, up 4.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.56% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% gain in NIFTY and a 14.97% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1128.35, up 4.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 24011.35. The Sensex is at 77413.31, up 1.02%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has added around 13.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36768.25, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1144.9, up 6% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up 33.56% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% gain in NIFTY and a 14.97% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 227.7 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.