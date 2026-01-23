ACME Eco Clean Energy commissions additional 4 MW wind capacity
ACME Eco Clean Energy, a subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings, has commissioned additional 4 MW out of 100 MW wind power project at Village: Titoda, Taluka: Sayla, Dist: Surendaranagar, Gujarat.
With this, ACME Eco Clean Energy has achieved a commissioned capacity of 72 MW out of 100 MW.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 7:31 PM IST