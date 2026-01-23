Friday, January 23, 2026 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ACME Eco Clean Energy commissions additional 4 MW wind capacity

ACME Eco Clean Energy commissions additional 4 MW wind capacity

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
ACME Eco Clean Energy, a subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings, has commissioned additional 4 MW out of 100 MW wind power project at Village: Titoda, Taluka: Sayla, Dist: Surendaranagar, Gujarat.

With this, ACME Eco Clean Energy has achieved a commissioned capacity of 72 MW out of 100 MW.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

