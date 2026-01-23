Board of Nuvama Wealth Management approves change in Chief Risk Officer
At meeting held on 23 January 2026The Board of Nuvama Wealth Management at its meeting held on 23 January 2026 has approved the appointment of Keyur Ajmera as Group Chief Risk Officer of the Company in place of Venkataraman Ananthakrishnan, who will transit from his current role and will be assuming a new senior leadership role at Nuvama Group level w.e.f. 01 February 2026. Consequently, Ananthakrishnan will cease to be Senior Management Personnel (SMP) and Mr. Keyur Ajmera will be designated as SMP.
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 7:31 PM IST