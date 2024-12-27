Business Standard

Adani Enterprises Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Adani Enterprises Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2429, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.56% in last one year as compared to a 9.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.63% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2429, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23849.94921875. The Sensex is at 78785.09, up 0.4%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 0.33% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8805.25, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2442.05, up 0.99% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is down 13.56% in last one year as compared to a 9.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.63% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 101.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

