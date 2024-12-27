Business Standard

Newgen receives order worth USD 2 million through its Dubai subsidiary

Newgen receives order worth USD 2 million through its Dubai subsidiary

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Newgen Software Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in Dubai, has received a letter with commercial terms from a customer intending to engage the aforesaid subsidiary company for the implementation of the Digital Lending and Onboarding Platform for Retail Product, accordingly the said letter with the commercial value has been accepted by the aforesaid subsidiary company. The aggregate commercial value, as agreed, with the customer is USD 2,000,000/-.

Nifty hovers above 23,800; European shares trade mixed

Mukand announced change in senior management

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs fourth Pre-Budget Consultation

INR tanks to 85.74 per US dollar as year end slide extends

Garware Technical gains on BSE nod for 4:1 bonus issue

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

