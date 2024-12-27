Business Standard

ICICI Bank Ltd soars 0.47%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1303.4, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.58% in last one year as compared to a 9.51% jump in NIFTY and a 5.79% jump in the Nifty Bank.

The stock is quoting at Rs 1303.4, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23849.150390625. The Sensex is at 78796.2, up 0.41%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 1.33% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51170.7, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 130.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1312.6, up 0.62% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 29.58% in last one year as compared to a 9.51% jump in NIFTY and a 5.79% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

