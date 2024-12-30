Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 05:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.87%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.87%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed down 1.87% at 1819.05004882813 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd fell 3.89%, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped 2.31% and Tips Music Ltd slipped 2.15%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 24.00% over last one year compared to the 8.81% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.54% and Nifty PSE index has slid 1.49% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.71% to close at 23644.900390625 while the SENSEX has declined 0.57% to close at 78248.13 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices end with modest losses; media shares decline; VIX rallies 5.55%

Indices end with modest losses; media shares decline; VIX rallies 5.55%

INR settles lower amid muted equities

INR settles lower amid muted equities

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at discount

Nifty December futures trade at discount

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon