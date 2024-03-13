Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Utilties shares slide

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 325.07 points or 5.93% at 5159.89 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 9.18%), Nava Ltd (down 8.51%),NLC India Ltd (down 7.48%),NHPC Ltd (down 7.21%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 7.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 6.94%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 6.91%), SJVN Ltd (down 6.8%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 6.4%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 6.02%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 705.52 or 0.96% at 72962.44.
The Nifty 50 index was down 262.6 points or 1.18% at 22073.1.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1667.75 points or 3.89% at 41163.54.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 424.58 points or 3.19% at 12869.01.
On BSE,400 shares were trading in green, 3460 were trading in red and 63 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Utilties shares rise

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks rise

Utilties shares slide

Rail Vikas Nigam wins project of Rs 106 cr from M. P. Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company

Heritage Foods inaugurates UHT milk plant at Shamirpet, Hyderabad

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank eases for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session

UCO Bank eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon