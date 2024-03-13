Utilties shares slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 325.07 points or 5.93% at 5159.89 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 9.18%), Nava Ltd (down 8.51%),NLC India Ltd (down 7.48%),NHPC Ltd (down 7.21%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 7.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 6.94%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 6.91%), SJVN Ltd (down 6.8%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 6.4%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 6.02%).

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 705.52 or 0.96% at 72962.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 262.6 points or 1.18% at 22073.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1667.75 points or 3.89% at 41163.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 424.58 points or 3.19% at 12869.01.

On BSE,400 shares were trading in green, 3460 were trading in red and 63 were unchanged.

