Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of subsidiary - Adani Hydro Energy Ten

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of subsidiary - Adani Hydro Energy Ten

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Adani Saur Urja (KA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, namely, Adani Hydro Energy Ten (AHE10L) on 02 June 2025 (Certificate of Incorporation received on 03 June 2025).

The main objective of AHE10L is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TVS Motor Company signs MoU with Kadam Mobility

TVS Motor Company signs MoU with Kadam Mobility

Sansera secures long term contract from Airbus Defence and Space

Sansera secures long term contract from Airbus Defence and Space

MOIL records 18% YoY growth in manganese ore production in May'25

MOIL records 18% YoY growth in manganese ore production in May'25

R Systems International partners with Mavvrik

R Systems International partners with Mavvrik

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its water & effluent biz

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its water & effluent biz

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayRCB vs PBKS Live ScoreRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon