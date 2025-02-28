Friday, February 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bormah Jan Tea Company (1936) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bormah Jan Tea Company (1936) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 15.99% to Rs 10.81 crore

Net profit of Bormah Jan Tea Company (1936) reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.99% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales10.819.32 16 OPM %18.59-19.96 -PBDT1.36-2.61 LP PBT0.70-3.04 LP NP0.60-3.04 LP

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

