Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 01:33 PM IST
Adani Green Energy Ltd spurts 1.08%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd spurts 1.08%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 910.65, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 50.72% in last one year as compared to a 4.89% jump in NIFTY and a 13.13% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 910.65, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22906.6. The Sensex is at 75488.12, up 0.25%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has gained around 5.28% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32165.5, up 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 913.75, up 1.13% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd is down 50.72% in last one year as compared to a 4.89% jump in NIFTY and a 13.13% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 312.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

