NMDC consolidated net profit declines 6.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.88% to Rs 7610.79 crore

Net profit of NMDC declined 6.66% to Rs 1756.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1881.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.88% to Rs 7610.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6567.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7610.796567.8328.1736.122481.812686.532374.842583.851756.591881.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News