Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit declines 33.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.64% to Rs 117.74 crore

Net profit of Kamat Hotels (India) declined 33.92% to Rs 17.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 117.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.117.74105.4633.1441.8534.0040.4126.6335.5517.3026.18

