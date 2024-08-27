Business Standard
Adani Power incorporates subsidiary in Abu Dhabi

Image

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
The power generation company announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Power Middle East in Abu Dhabi.
Adani Power Middle East was incorporated on 26 August 2024 with an authorized capital of 27,000 shares, each valued at $1.
The company said that it incorporated the Abu Dhabi unit to invest in power, infrastructure, and related fields.
Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.
The company has reported 55.33% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,912.79 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 8,759.42 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 35.89% YoY to Rs 14,955.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Share of Adani Power rose 0.93% to Rs 667.55 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

