Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Wilmar spurts as Q3 PAT zooms 105% YoY

Adani Wilmar spurts as Q3 PAT zooms 105% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Adani Wilmar gained 4.01% to Rs 261.95 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 104.55% to Rs 410.93 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 200.89 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 23.62% YoY to Rs 15,859.31 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 546.24 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 94.42% as against Rs 280.95 crore in Q3 FY24.

Adani Wilmar also reported its highest-ever quarterly operating EBITDA of Rs 792 crore, up 57% year-on-year.

The edible oil volume grew by 4% YoY and recorded revenue of Rs 13,387, up by 38% YoY. However, branded sales experienced a slight decline, primarily due to lower packed palm oil sales and consumer downtrading. Sales of other branded edible oils, however, saw an increase across the board.

 

Also Read

JSW

JSW announces entry into copper business with Rs 2,600 cr investment

Office space, workplace, workpace, co-working space

NCR sees record 12.7 mn sq ft office leasing in 2024, avg deal size up 29%

Arathi Krishna, Managing Director at Sundram Fasteners Ltd.

Auto parts firm Sundram Fasteners Q3 net profit flat at Rs 131 crore

Coal Production, Coal power, Coal-fired power plants

SECL boosts pace of clearing mine overburden to increase coal output

loans, debt

CIBIL flags risks of stress spreading from unsecured to secured loans

The Food & FMCG segment recorded revenue of Rs 1,558 crore in Q3 FY25, up by 22% YoY, driven by robust double-digit growth in both general trade and e-commerce channels. The segment benefitted from bundling low-penetration products with fast-selling items, encouraging consumer trials and adoption. On a trailing-twelve-month (TTM) basis, the segment's revenue reached Rs 6,150 crore.

In wheat flour, Adani Wilmar outpaced industry growth and gained market share, with the introduction of smaller pack sizes (up to 2 kg) contributing to strong growth in the South and West regions. The company also worked on improving product availability in rice through better supply chain management.

The Industry Essentials segment's revenue increased by 4% YoY to Rs 1,915 crore, although lower sales in castor meals and oil meals led to a volume decline for the segment during the quarter.

Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited, The companys revenue grew by 31% YoY to Rs 16,859 crore. We delivered another strong quarter, with double-digit growth in both edible oils and Food & FMCG segments. Our edible oils revenue grew by 38% YoY, and our Food & FMCG revenue grew by 22% YoY. This translated into record profits for the quarter, with EBITDA of Rs 792 crore and PAT of Rs 411 crore, marking our best-ever trailing-twelve-month performance with operating EBITDA of Rs 2,390 crore and PAT of Rs 1,192 crore on a TTM basis."

He added, Our overall Food & FMCG business crossed Rs 6,150 crore on a TTM basis, and we remained committed to building a large packaged food business in India. We gained market share in underindexed markets and categories such as sunflower oil and mustard oil. In wheat flour, we outpaced industry growth this year. Additionally, we expanded our direct rural coverage significantly, reaching 43,000 rural towns by December 2024, up from 5,000 towns in March 2022, positioning us well for future growth. E-commerce revenue grew by 41% YoY on a TTM basis."

Adani Wilmar also made significant strides in the South, reporting a 15% YoY volume growth in branded products during Q3. Furthermore, the 'Fortune' brand celebrated its 25th anniversary with a year-long series of consumer campaigns to mark the milestone.

Adani Wilmar is a provider of edible oil, vanaspati, and specialty fats. The company offers soyabean oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, cottonseed oil, groundnut oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, and coconut oil, as well as vegetable ghee. The company is one of the largest FMCG companies in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IDFC First Bank drops after Q3 PAT slumps 53% YoY to Rs 339 crore

IDFC First Bank drops after Q3 PAT slumps 53% YoY to Rs 339 crore

Exicom Tele-Systems partners with ChargeZone

Exicom Tele-Systems partners with ChargeZone

Optiemus announces strategic partnership with TP-Link

Optiemus announces strategic partnership with TP-Link

RBI announces liquidity injection measures

RBI announces liquidity injection measures

Sensex tanks 824 pts, Nifty crashes below 22,850; VIX spikes over 18 mark

Sensex tanks 824 pts, Nifty crashes below 22,850; VIX spikes over 18 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon