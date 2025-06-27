Friday, June 27, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AdaniConneX acquires Granthik Realtors for Rs 85.99 cr

AdaniConneX acquires Granthik Realtors for Rs 85.99 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

AdaniConneX (ACX), a joint venture of Adani Enterprises has completed the acquisition of 100% stake of Granthik Realtors (GRPL) from Windson Projects LLP (WP) and its Nominees on 26 June 2025 by virtue of Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) executed on 26 June 2025 by the parties. The acquisition is done at a purchase consideration of Rs 85.99 crore.

GRPL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai on 7 May 2023 with an object for carrying out Infrastructure development activities. While GRPL is yet to commence commercial activities, it owns a sizeable land parcel and have secured key licenses to commence infrastructure activities, which would give a head start to ACX.

 

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

