Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites gains after Q2 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 109 cr

Rites gains after Q2 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 109 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Rites rose 1.62% to Rs 247.05 after the company reported a 32.24% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 109.10 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 82.50 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 1.45% YoY to Rs 548.74 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On sequentially, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.03% and 12.04% rise in revenue.

Total expenses decreased 3.31% to Rs 436.95 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 451.95 crore in Q2 FY25. Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 127.14 crore (up 5.05% YoY) while Finance Cost fell 68.59% YoY during the period under review.

 

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 146.38 crore in Q2 FY26, up 31.54% from Rs 111.28 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On half-year basis, the company's net profit rose 15.64% to Rs 199.99 crore on 1.15% increase in revenue to Rs 1,038.48 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Also Read

Gold Festive Season

SEBI warns on digital gold: Should you cash out or hold? Experts explain

Bihar Election, vote, election, voting, Voter, Bihar Election

Bihar elections 2025 LIVE news: Voting turnout of 60.40% recorded till 3:00 pm in phase II, says ECI

pharma

Emcure Pharma Q2 results: PAT rises 25% to ₹251 crore on strong sales

Dharmendra

'Dead or alive?' Dharmendra joins list of stars declared dead too soon

Dubai

UAE freelance visa gets stricter rules: Why it's suddenly in the spotlight

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a second interim dividend for the financial year 202526 at the rate of Rs 2 per share (20% of the paid-up share capital). The record date for the purpose of determining eligibility for the second interim dividend for FY202526 has been set as Saturday, 15 November 2025.

RITES is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 33.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 33.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Kamdhenu Ventures consolidated net profit declines 15.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Kamdhenu Ventures consolidated net profit declines 15.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 41.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 41.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 7.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 7.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Arfin India consolidated net profit declines 5.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Arfin India consolidated net profit declines 5.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon