Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 34.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money declined 34.80% to Rs 14.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.78% to Rs 119.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 106.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.119.58106.0349.8752.2524.4132.9221.3430.4614.2221.81

