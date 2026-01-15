Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 5.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.72% to Rs 251.01 crore

Net profit of Den Networks declined 5.76% to Rs 37.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 251.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 260.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.251.01260.705.2310.4871.0381.8947.9455.4737.9940.31

