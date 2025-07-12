Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monotype India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Monotype India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Monotype India reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales02.68 -100 OPM %083.58 -PBDT-0.222.06 PL PBT-0.222.06 PL NP-0.222.06 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 86.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 86.55% in the June 2025 quarter

RBI issues notification that banks can accept voluntary pledges of gold and silver as collateral for agriculture and MSME loans

RBI issues notification that banks can accept voluntary pledges of gold and silver as collateral for agriculture and MSME loans

Tata Elxsi drops after Q1 PAT falls nearly 22% YoY to Rs 144 crore

Tata Elxsi drops after Q1 PAT falls nearly 22% YoY to Rs 144 crore

Wockhardt undertakes realignment of its US business

Wockhardt undertakes realignment of its US business

IDFC First Bank allots 6.64 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 6.64 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon