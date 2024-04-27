Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bajaj Holdings &amp; Investment consolidated net profit rises 100.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 1297.90% to Rs 1211.84 crore
Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 100.79% to Rs 2716.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1352.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1297.90% to Rs 1211.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 49.82% to Rs 7267.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4850.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 255.25% to Rs 1648.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 464.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1211.8486.69 1298 1648.69464.09 255 OPM %97.1063.23 -91.4969.39 - PBDT2739.571376.14 99 7526.375045.37 49 PBT2731.091367.64 100 7492.515011.51 50 NP2716.121352.75 101 7267.214850.52 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon