The asset management company announced that its board has reappointed Balasubramanian as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a period of three years with effective from 25 July 2024.

He has completed Advanced Management Programs at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore and Harvard Business School. He holds a Bachelors degree in Science (Mathematics) and a Masters degree in Business Administration from GlobalNxt University.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is co-owned and backed by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. ABSLAMC is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. It also operates multiple alternate strategies including portfolio management services, real estate investments and alternative investment funds.

The asset management companys consolidated net profit jumps 53.71% to Rs 208.38 crore on 23.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 365.57 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.07% to end at Rs 655.75 on the BSE.

Balasubramanian has over three decades of rich experience. He has been associated with the organisation since 1995. Prior to assuming the role of the CEO in 2009, Balasubramanian served as chief investment officer from 2006 to 2009. As MD & CEO, he oversees over Rs 3.20 lakh crore in assets under management at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSLAMC).