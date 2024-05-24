Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 47.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.98% to Rs 917.83 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 50.45% to Rs 109.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 3521.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2908.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 47.39% to Rs 35.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.98% to Rs 917.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 764.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.