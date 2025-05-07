Ador Welding consolidated net profit declines 28.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 310.02 croreNet profit of Ador Welding declined 28.70% to Rs 18.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 310.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 297.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.55% to Rs 60.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 1122.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1073.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales310.02297.34 4 1122.681073.62 5 OPM %10.0210.86 -9.0810.95 - PBDT35.2337.59 -6 116.19132.93 -13 PBT30.4833.54 -9 97.97117.11 -16 NP18.0925.37 -29 60.0586.46 -31
