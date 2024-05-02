Foseco India standalone net profit rises 11.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.46% to Rs 122.55 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Foseco India rose 11.31% to Rs 15.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.46% to Rs 122.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.122.55110.9516.2113.9623.4320.7021.2619.1415.8514.24