Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 181.48% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 86.59% to Rs 14.33 croreNet profit of Adroit Infotech rose 181.48% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 86.59% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.337.68 87 OPM %14.4512.37 -PBDT2.401.21 98 PBT1.910.72 165 NP1.520.54 181
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 5:06 PM IST