Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 181.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Adroit Infotech rose 181.48% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 86.59% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

