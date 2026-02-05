Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 181.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 181.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Sales rise 86.59% to Rs 14.33 crore

Net profit of Adroit Infotech rose 181.48% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 86.59% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.337.68 87 OPM %14.4512.37 -PBDT2.401.21 98 PBT1.910.72 165 NP1.520.54 181

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 17.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 17.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Nava consolidated net profit declines 11.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Nava consolidated net profit declines 11.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 455.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 455.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Fervent Synergies standalone net profit declines 8.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Fervent Synergies standalone net profit declines 8.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingSmall Midcap StocksStocks to Buy TodaySBI Q3 Results PreviewIDBI Bank ShareSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today