Advait Energy Transitions secures turnkey contract from GETCO
Advait Energy Transitions has received an order worth Rs 24.88 crore for Turnkey Contract for design, manufacturing & supply of Emergency Restoration System (ERS) for 400KV and suitable to use for 220kV/132kV/66kV class transmission line against Tender No. CE(P&C)/I/E-3059/ ERS/400 KV class Transmission Line/2025-26 from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) on 10 August 2026.
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:50 PM IST