Advait Energy Transitions secures turnkey contract from GETCO

Advait Energy Transitions has received an order worth Rs 24.88 crore for Turnkey Contract for design, manufacturing & supply of Emergency Restoration System (ERS) for 400KV and suitable to use for 220kV/132kV/66kV class transmission line against Tender No. CE(P&C)/I/E-3059/ ERS/400 KV class Transmission Line/2025-26 from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) on 10 August 2026.