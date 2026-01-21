Quick Wrap: Nifty Bank Index falls 1.02%
Nifty Bank index closed down 1.02% at 58800.3 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ICICI Bank Ltd dropped 1.95%, Canara Bank slipped 1.90% and Union Bank of India fell 1.86%. The Nifty Bank index has soared 21.00% over last one year compared to the 9.26% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.01% and Nifty Financial Services index is down 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.30% to close at 25157.5 while the SENSEX has slid 0.33% to close at 81909.63 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST