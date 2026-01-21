Epack Durable consolidated net profit rises 3.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 427.75 crore

Net profit of Epack Durable rose 3.19% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 427.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 376.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.427.75376.846.866.1518.6515.615.043.492.592.51

