Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epack Durable consolidated net profit rises 3.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Epack Durable consolidated net profit rises 3.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 427.75 crore

Net profit of Epack Durable rose 3.19% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 427.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 376.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales427.75376.84 14 OPM %6.866.15 -PBDT18.6515.61 19 PBT5.043.49 44 NP2.592.51 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

