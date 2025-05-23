Friday, May 23, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index gains 1.63%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index gains 1.63%

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index ended up 1.63% at 56502.05 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Varun Beverages Ltd rose 4.09%, ITC Ltd added 2.39% and Nestle India Ltd jumped 2.23%. The Nifty FMCG index has soared 1.00% over last one year compared to the 8.21% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty India Consumption index gained 1.11% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.99% to close at 24853.15 while the SENSEX increased 0.95% to close at 81721.08 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

