Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 17.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 17.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 37.94% to Rs 15.16 crore

Net profit of Advance Petrochemicals rose 17.39% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.94% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.36% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.92% to Rs 49.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales15.1610.99 38 49.9435.19 42 OPM %4.355.55 -3.025.23 - PBDT0.520.41 27 1.071.02 5 PBT0.440.31 42 0.470.32 47 NP0.270.23 17 0.300.22 36

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

