Friday, May 23, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Sun Pharma, ITC, Honasa Consumer, Metro Brands, Deepak Fertiliser & Petrochem

Stock Alert: Sun Pharma, ITC, Honasa Consumer, Metro Brands, Deepak Fertiliser & Petrochem

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank, Manappuram Finance and Titagarh Railways Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 23 May 2025

Upcoming Results:

JSW Steel, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Afcons Infrastructure, AIA Engineering, Anupam Rasayan India, Apollo Micro Systems, Ashoka Buildcon, Ashok Leyland, Azad Engineering, Balkrishna Industries, BEML, Cello World, Devyani International, Dreamfolks Services will announce their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit declined 19% to Rs 2,149.88 crore despite a 8.5% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 12,815.58 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open for Sensex, Nifty; Asia-pacific markets rise

Belrise Industries ipo

Belrise Industries IPO closes today; subscription rises 3x; GMP at 25%

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

AAP playing politics over water; BJP will rise in Punjab: Haryana CM Saini

Indian MPs delegation in UAE

UAE endorses India's global anti-terror campaign amid rising threats

Schengen

Need a Schengen visa? A guide to the travel insurance you must have

ITCs consolidated net profit surged 285.3% to Rs 19,727.37 crore on 9.9% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 18,565.05 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

Honasa Consumer reported 18% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.98 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 30.48 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 13.3% YoY to Rs 533.56 crore in Q4 FY25.

Grasim Industries consolidated net profit increased 9.2% to Rs 1,545.99 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,369.82 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.3% YoY to Rs 44,267.26 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Metro Brands reported 38.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 94.75 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 155.17 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 10.3% YoY to Rs 642.77 crore in Q4 FY25.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemical Corporations consolidated net profit jumped 23.2% to Rs 277.24 crore on 27.9% increase in net sales to Rs 2,667.35 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Equitas SFB board to mull fund raising on 30 May

Equitas SFB board to mull fund raising on 30 May

Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank to consider raising further capital

Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank to consider raising further capital

Syrma SGS Technology forges strategic partnership with Dynabook Singapore

Syrma SGS Technology forges strategic partnership with Dynabook Singapore

Honasa Consumer consolidated net profit declines 18.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Honasa Consumer consolidated net profit declines 18.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Archidply Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Archidply Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon