Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit declines 34.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.70% to Rs 19.92 croreNet profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) declined 34.90% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.70% to Rs 19.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.9222.06 -10 OPM %14.8621.08 -PBDT3.915.53 -29 PBT3.174.72 -33 NP2.353.61 -35
