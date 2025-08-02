Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit declines 34.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 9.70% to Rs 19.92 crore

Net profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) declined 34.90% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.70% to Rs 19.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.9222.06 -10 OPM %14.8621.08 -PBDT3.915.53 -29 PBT3.174.72 -33 NP2.353.61 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

