Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit declines 2.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.39% to Rs 1507.27 croreNet profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya declined 2.35% to Rs 196.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 201.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.39% to Rs 1507.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1306.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1507.271306.27 15 OPM %22.3323.15 -PBDT315.14291.80 8 PBT230.83230.51 0 NP196.65201.38 -2
