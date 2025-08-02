Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 83.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.24% to Rs 373.21 croreNet profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 83.19% to Rs 203.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.24% to Rs 373.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 234.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales373.21234.37 59 OPM %64.6256.56 -PBDT273.71151.68 80 PBT256.41138.25 85 NP203.19110.92 83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content